Despite facing adversity, Georgetown pupils found physics paper fair

Despite their challenging weekend of having been robbed, pupils at Georgetown High School yesterday said their physical science paper 2 was fair.

The pupils, along with two teachers, were robbed on Saturday night during an overnight study session at the school in preparation for Monday’s paper.

Georgetown generally gets a 100% matric pass rate, with both physical science and mathematics being subjects the pupils excel in.

Akhona Magwaza (17) said although there were distractions during the examination yesterday where she had flashbacks of the robbery, she is still aiming for a distinction in physical science. Akhona said the questions in the paper were fair and she did her best to keep a positive mindset by reminding herself that she was doing it for her future.

“There was a question that reminded me of what happened on Saturday. When those men arrived and the whole thing started, we were dealing with the same question. The Saturday scenes came back when I saw that question but I tried to counsel myself and remembered that I needed to pass this paper.”

“I remembered the words that were said to us during the counselling we received before the exam, that we shouldn’t allow what happened to distract us but push ourselves to do well.

“I then told myself that my future is bright, and soldiered on by answering the questions.”

She said she is hoping to study towards a bachelor’s degree in medical science next year but will also consider pharmacy. It all depends on her final results.

Robbery traumatised pupils

Other pupils said they believe they would have done better if they were not robbed on Saturday because they kept getting flashbacks of the robbery.

Mazwamahle Ndaba (18) agreed and said he struggled to study for the paper on Sunday but tried.

Had it not been for the robbery, I would’ve done even better.

After the counselling, I tried my best to focus on the exam and hope I will get more than just 50%.

He said he is planning to study towards a bachelor’s degree in nursing science next year.