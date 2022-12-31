News

News

Witness Reporter
1 minute read
31 Dec 2022
09:24

Diver attacked by shark at Shelly Beach, KZN

Witness Reporter

It is believed the shark was a black tip shark.

shark attack
Photo: Facebook/Mi7 National Group

A local diver (26) was bitten by a shark while diving off Protea Banks, near Shelly Beach on Friday..

Rudi Prinsloo of Mi7 Ambulance Service said the diver suffered injuries to the nerves and tendons on his right hand.

Prinsloo said they immediately treated the man’s right hand.

“The tendons and nerves of the man’s hand were severely severed,” he said.

ALSO READ | KZN’s Zinkwazi and Blyethedale beaches closed on Wednesday due to dirty water

The man was then taken to Hibiscus Hospital.

READ MORE
uMngeni calculating cost of infrastructure damage

It is believed the shark was a black tip shark, which is known to the divers.

“Divers have been diving with this particular shark for the last two or so years,” said Prinsloo.

He added that the Port Shepstone K9 Search and Rescue unit together with NSRI Shelly Beach Station 20 were also in attendance at the Sonny Evans Small Craft Harbour in Shelly Beach.

Read more on these topics