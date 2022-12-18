News

News

Khethukuthula Xulu
1 minute read
18 Dec 2022
09:04

Durban beach drowning claims three lives

Khethukuthula Xulu

Among the three dead is a teenager and two adults.

Drowning incident pic
Three drown in Durban beach. Photo: Supplied.

Three people drowned and another 17 were rushed to hospital after being swept away by a tide at a Durban beach on Saturday evening.

Among the three dead is a teenager and two adults. They were confirmed dead at the scene.

ALSO READ | Severe thunderstorms expected for parts of KZN

According to KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie, paramedics attended to 17 patients before transporting them to hospital.

There has been multiple injured, including adults and minors, who were swept in the current against the pier.

The incident occurred at the Durban North Beach.

READ MORE
ANC conference delegate registration glitches finally addressed

The scene was attended by KZN VIP, KZN EMS, municipal lifeguards, Metro police, and other emergency services.

Read more on these topics