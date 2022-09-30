Updated: Durban couple dies after fumigation next door

Chris Ndaliso

A woman and a man have been found dead after a flat next to theirs in a block in Musgrave, Durban was fumigated on Tuesday.

This, as a tenant’s wife and daughter fell sick from the pungent smell which emanated from chemicals used to fumigate a portion of the Observatory Court building.

After the fumigation exercise, the woman (34) and man (35) were found dead in their own apartment on Wednesday in the same corridor where a vacant apartment had been fumigated.

White powder-like substance found inside the flat that was fumigated. Picture: Supplied

At this stage, the cause of death is not known, and the police are investigating.

The tenant, who asked not to be named, said what happened at the flat was horrible but was not shocking given the stench that emanated from the chemicals.

My daughter started coughing badly and my wife also got sick from the smell. When I questioned the reason for not evacuating us before carrying on with their job, the men said all was fine and we should just keep our windows in my apartment open, and we did just that the entire day because the smell was strong and bad. It is sad that two lives were lost at the same time that we were going through the breathing experience.

Netcare 911 said on the day of the incident they responded to a case of chemical exposure at the flat.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said a family member went to check on the couple after phone calls went unanswered. Herbst said the relative made the gruesome discovery on accessing the apartment.

The emergency services were immediately notified and arrived on the scene within minutes. eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services, SAPS Explosives Unit and Berea SAPS attended to the scene.

A Netcare 911 rescue technician with the Fire Department used self-contained breathing apparatus to enter the home unit, where they found an adult male and an adult female unresponsive in the bed.

“It was established that an adjoining vacant flat had been fumigated using a white powder like substance. Firemen used an industrial fan to clear the toxic fumes.

UKZN professor of organic chemistry, Ross Robinson said it would be difficult to comment since he did not know the kind of chemical used in the flat.

However, Robison cautioned people to be careful around pesticides, including those that are bought from grocery stores.

All the time I have seen pest removers taking out plants, pets and flowers before applying the chemical of choice. People themselves react differently to different pesticides so that’s why it is important for people to remember to practice caution when dealing with chemicals.

Attempts to get the building owner or body corporate to comment were unsuccessful.

eThekwini Metro spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the incident was now regarded as a police matter.

Permission does not have to be given by the municipality to fumigate any private premises. However, it is incumbent upon the owner of the property or body corporate to ensure the company engaged to do the fumigation is compliant with the appropriate registration in terms of Act 36 of 1947 which governs the approval of pesticides that can be used, the processes for applying and training requirement for the person applying the pesticide.

Further to this the company must comply with the municipality’s scheduled trade bylaws in terms of regulation. The police will need to play a leading role in the investigation.

He said environmental health will need to investigate the issue of chemical poisoning and report to the provincial Department of Health.

They will need to liaise with SAPS in terms of toxicological and autopsy results as part of the investigation.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death, and that the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

The police would not reveal the names of the man and woman who died.