DUT graduate to jet off to Mauritius

A KZN masters graduate will be jetting off to Mauritius to showcase her research.

Philisiwe Ndlovu obtained her Master’s degree in Management Sciences in Administration and Information Management at the 2023 DUT Spring graduation.

The Spring graduation was held at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Tuesday.

Ndlovu, who hails from Bulwer in the KZN Midlands, will also get an opportunity to present her Master’s degree research, titled: The Adoption of Digital Administrative Systems and Practices at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, at the Third International Global Trends in Management, IT and Governance, in an e-World Conference (e-MIG 2023).

This conference will be hosted in Mauritius from October 26.

Her supervisor, Dr Khethiwe Dongwe, said that Ndlovu had put an admirable amount of work into her research.

Her presentation will touch on her findings with regards to the adoption of digital administrative systems and practices at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. The transition from paper-based methods to digital and online platforms during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“This is with the aim to propose recommendations on how the hospitality sector can manage organisational change during the digital era to enhance productivity and customer satisfaction,” said Dongwe.

Ndlovu said that she was ecstatic to be able to showcase her hard work.

Through my experience as a Master’s student, I would like to encourage other students who are enrolled for their postgraduate degrees by highlighting that they must remain resilient and allocate time to their studies.

“They must remember why they started this journey and strive for excellence always. I would also like to share that the key to a Master’s degree achievement is through listening skills, they must listen to their supervisors, pay attention to every comment and attend to them intensively,” she said.

Ndlovu’s post grad journey was not without challenges. She had to navigate the landscape of Covid- 19 as well as constant power outages.

Ndlovu added that this was not the end of her academic journey.

“I came to an understanding that challenges are in themselves an opportunity for personal growth and development. This achievement has opened doors for bigger and exciting opportunities that I never thought existed for me. Through this achievement, I am motivated to continue striving for excellence as I am planning to pursue my Doctor of Philosophy journey next year,” she said.