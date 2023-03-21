EFF Shutdown: Over 500 arrested during EFF Shutdown

Witness Reporter

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) arrested over 500 protesters for various crimes during Monday’s EFF shutdown.

According to a statement released by Natjoints, more than 550 protesters were arrested for, among other things, public violence, intimidation, damage to critical infrastructure, theft and attempted looting.

Gauteng recorded the highest number, with 149 arrests, followed by the Northern Cape, which recorded 95 arrests. The Eastern Cape saw 80 protestors arrested, while Free State recorded 64 arrests.

The number of tyres that were confiscated throughout the country remains at 24 300. These were tyres that were strategically placed for acts of criminality.

These arrests follow the EFF’s nationwide shutdown that took place on Monday, which saw scores of supporters marching in different cities.

Natjoint to continue monitoring the situation

Natjoint added that law enforcement deployments will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and security of everyone in the country.