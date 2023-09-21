eThekwini councillors ‘can speak, but not mislead public’

By Khethukuthula Xulu

“No councillor has been gagged or barred from conducting oversight visits. This is exactly the kind of misleading statement that mayor Mxolisi Kaunda [cautioned] about.”

This statement by the eThekwini Municipality is in response to claims made by DA councillor Yogis Govender.

Govender had alleged that the mayor, during the sitting of the eThekwini Municipality executive committee meeting on Tuesday, “threatened opposition councillors with a gag order and instructed the speaker to charge councillors who speak on public platforms for allegedly misleading the public”.

Govender said that in the meeting the DA took a firm stance on the city’s sewer challenges, contaminated beaches, and festive season readiness.

We raised the fact that the mayor's speech failed to address these serious issues.

According to Govender, the mayor retaliated with threats to charge councillors, and then went a step further and directed the city manager to give notice to security companies and officials to refuse entry to councillors who wished to visit municipal infrastructure to conduct oversights.

“Municipal infrastructure such as sewage pump stations, treatment plants, and major spillages will fall under this ambit.

“Where would one draw the line? Pump stations today, Sizakala centres tomorrow, libraries or pools the day after?” Govender said in a statement.

She said the DA condemned the threats from the mayor, which she felt were nothing more than an attempt to cover up the colossal failures of eThekwini Municipality under Kaunda’s watch.

ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said councillors had the right and responsibility to conduct oversights.

“This decision by Kaunda and Mbhele is a direct infringement of this responsibility,” he said.

According to eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana, Kaunda had cautioned councillors against making misleading and/or unverified statements about the municipality.

From where we stand, this is a perfectly acceptable caution as no public representative should mislead the public or base their utterances on unverified information. Secondly, Kaunda did not bar councillors from conducting oversight visits. All he asked for is that the relevant senior management should be made aware of oversight visits instead of councillors descending on projects and expecting junior staff to have all the answers that councillors are looking for.

“Again, we believe this is a fair request,” said Sisilana.