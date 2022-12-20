eThekwini Municipality debunks fake drowning reports

Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality has debunked fake reports of drowning incidents at the South and Isipingo beaches circulated through a voice note on social media.

According to the municipality, the voice note also calls on the public to avoid beaches because of these incidents.

The municipality could however confirm that there was a drowning incident at North Beach at the weekend where three people died.



The incident was due to a rip current, which is a fairly common phenomenon at sea.

The municipality said there were no drownings reported at Isipingo beach this December.



Beaches closed

“The beach is closed due to poor water quality so there is no swimming there.”

The municipality’s spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the public should be wary of such false, anonymous and alarmist social media posts and fake news which are disseminated with intentions to cause panic.

Swimming at beaches can be a safe activity if the public follows safety guidelines such as swimming within designated areas, not swimming under the influence of alcohol and complying with instructions of lifeguards.

“The municipality re-iterates its condolences to families who lost loved ones in the North Beach incident. It also commends the bravery of lifeguards, paramedics and other emergency response personnel who attended to this unfortunate incident,” he said.