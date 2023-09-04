Families speak out after horror crash on the N3

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Loved ones paid tribute to two dedicated individuals who tragically lost their lives in an accident on the N3 Durban-bound lane near Liberty Midlands Mall on Friday night.

Zithulele Ntshangase, the principal provincial inspector from Nkwezela, Bulwer, and Kavish Ramnarayan (32) a tow truck operator from Mr Towing, were responding to an initial accident on Friday evening at around 9pm when disaster struck.

It all started when a tanker truck overturned due to brake failure, prompting the response of ALS Paramedics and the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI).

While emergency personnel were at the scene providing pre-warning assistance for the overturned truck, another truck crashed and overturned, colliding with the responders.

Ramnarayan and Ntshangase were killed and a paramedic from ALS Paramedics was critically injured.

Zinhle Mngomezulu-Mali, KZN’s RTI spokesperson, said Ntshangase was stationed at Ixopo but he had been appointed to do a third shift in Pietermaritzburg, which ensures that there is police visibility 24 hours especially at the construction site next to where the accident happened.

It is very painful. We have lost a quality officer, I must say. He was very dedicated and very hard-working. He was a supervisor but he was always hands-on and exemplary to other officers. He was very humble and respectful. We will never find someone like him, he is irreplaceable.

Neliswa Ngubane, Ntshangase’s niece said her uncle was everything to them.

At home we used to call him superhero. He was an amazing husband, great father and he loved his family and God. He loved people and he never raised his voice even when he was angry. He worked very hard. He always made sure that the next person was comfortable and happy.

She added that they will always remember his jokes.

Mark Ramnarayan, Kavish’s brother told The Witness that he started working with his brother in the tow truck industry when he was only 13 years old.

He then moved to heavy duty towing but eventually came back to the family business.

Mark also highlighted Kavish’s heroic act of saving a child from a burning taxi during a previous accident on Townhill.

“I spoke to him a few seconds before the accident. He was saving lives on the road 24/7 and helping people. He was a warm person but straightforward; even children loved him. Some people even preferred to speak to him even though I am the older one.

“We used to be together every day and there is no day that passed that we were not together. We grew up together, worked together and went on holidays together. It will never be the same without him,” said an emotional Ramnarayan.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said their medic who was injured at the scene is still in a critical condition and doctors are busy with him.

Mngomezulu-Mali said that at around 9 pm, a tanker truck crashed and fell on its side after its brakes allegedly failed.

Our officers went to do a pre-warning and while they were at the scene another truck ploughed into them.

She said the scene of the first accident had already been secured and pre-warning cones were placed on the road.

“The traffic officers were letting in a Durban police vehicle when the truck crashed into the scene. The police vehicle was also damaged a little,” she said.

Police did not comment on investigations and arrests at the time of publication.