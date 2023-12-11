Fears the Anthrax outbreak in Zambia may spread more widely

By Witness Reporter

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been alerted to an anthrax outbreak in Zambia, igniting fears that it will spread to neighbouring southern African countries, including Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.

The first cases were identified in the Sinazongwe District of the Southern Province. Simultaneously, reports emerged of domestic livestock, including cattle and goats, as well as wild animals such as hippopotami, succumbing to an unknown ailment in the surrounding areas.

As of November 20, a total of 684 suspected human cases have been reported across 44 out of Zambia’s 116 districts, resulting in four deaths.

ALSO READ | Anthrax havoc in Kruger

Sinazongwe District remains the epicentre of the outbreak, with 287 cases, accounting for 42% of the total; and two fatalities, representing 50% of the total deaths.

The most affected provinces include the Southern (370 cases, 54%), Western (88, 13%), Lusaka (82, 12%), Eastern (66, 10%), and Muchinga (47, 7%) provinces.

Most symptomatic cases are linked to confirmed cases and have not been tested. The outbreak is the first of its kind to span nine out of Zambia’s ten provinces. The last major outbreak occurred in 2011, with 511 suspected cases.

Response measures encompass various aspects, including active surveillance, case management, laboratory diagnosis, health promotion, risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), meat inspection and livestock vaccination.

Anthrax, a zoonotic disease caused by the Bacillus anthracis bacteria, typically affects ruminants like cows, sheep and goats. The potent toxins produced by these bacteria result in high lethality, particularly in the pulmonary form.

ALSO READ | Opposition parties demand KZN’s plans for threats to agriculture

Humans can contract the disease from infected animals or contaminated animal products, necessitating hospitalisations for all identified cases. However, the availability of vaccines for livestock and humans is limited.

The risk of the outbreak spreading within Zambia remains high due to unrestricted animal movement and carcass circulation within and between provinces.

Furthermore, the regional level is also at high risk due to frequent cross-border movement of both animals and people between Zambia and its neighbouring countries, including Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.