Field ranger injured by elephant

A Kruger National Park (KNP) field ranger was severely injured by an elephant while on patrol in the Pretoriuskop Section on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement released by the South African National Parks (SANParks), preliminary reports suggest that the injured ranger was on patrol with his colleagues when a breeding herd of elephant crossed the road in front of them.

SANParks said one of the elephants turned back and charged the ranger which resulted in him sustaining serious injuries.

The injured field ranger was stabilised on the scene and transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital for further medical attention.

Head Ranger

Head ranger Catherine Dreyer said she is relieved that the ranger was not fatally wounded and was quickly attended to.

These are the daily dangers that we face in protecting our natural heritage and the park from all wildlife crime.

“The possibility of being attacked by a dangerous wild animal are always present; and in some instances, unavoidable, especially with the bush being so thick during this time of the year. It makes it difficult to see animals from a distance and have sufficient time to react,” said Dreyer.

She added that ranger services are continually looking at ways to improve the safety of rangers on patrol.