Four-hour power outage for parts of Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

Msunduzi Municipality has announced an emergency four-hour power shutdown at the Riverside Primary substation on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Msunduzi Municipality’s Electricity Department, they will be switching off and isolating the Riverside, Woodburn, and the Hesketh Primary substation for maintenance purposes.

“The maintenance is due to start on Sunday 25 September from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm,” read the statement.

According to the municipality, the affected areas include Willowton Road, Orthman Road, Birmingham Road, Chesterfield Road, Vitcco Park, Meadow Feed, KSM Millin, Northdale Hospital and Mountain Rise.

“Sobantu, Glenwood, Woodlands, Tambo Ville, Thembalihle, Eastwood, Cinderella Park, Panorama, Beacon Hill, parts of the CBD, City East, Echo Road, Bulwer Street, parts of Bishopstowe, Scottsville, Wensleydale, New England Road, New England race course, Golf Ridge Estate, DUT, UKZN, parts of Pelham, Hayfields.

“Nedbank Plaza, Lincoln Meade, Darville, Bellevue, Bulwer Street, Prince Alfred, Midlands Hospital, St. Anne’s Hospital, Payne Street, Medi City Hospital, Harry Gwala Stadium, parts of College Road, parts of Boshoff Street, Retief Street, Scottish cables, Mkhondeni Industrial area.

“Cleland, Oribi Airport, Parts of Oribi, parts of Bisley, Scottsville extension, Washington Road, Grange, Westgate, White Road, Drift side, Buffer strip, Foxhill, Rich Park, Mpumelelo, Aloe Ridge, parts of Pentrich, and surrounding areas,” read the statement.