Four killed in KZN South Coast drive-by shooting

Khethukuthula Xulu

Police are investigating cases of murder after four men were killed on the side of the road in Scottburgh on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Thursday afternoon.

It has been reported that unknown suspects opened fire at the men, aged between 30 and 43 years old, on the N2 Northbound by the Dududu off-ramp.

ALSO READ | Sanef slams robbery at media studios

According to police, the men were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when a white double cab bakkie approached them and an unknown number of suspects opened fire, killing three people on the spot.

“One person succumbed to gunshot injuries in hospital. The fifth man is recovering in hospital under police guard after preliminary investigations unearthed that he was on the police wanted list for a murder that he allegedly committed in Harding in February 2020.

“Two of the deceased are local taxi owners. The motive of the killings is yet to be established but taxi-related violence could not be ruled out,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

ALSO READ | Man nabbed for stabbing of elderly Northdale woman

Netshiunda said one AK 47 assault rifle, two fully loaded AK 47 magazines, one pistol with a loaded magazine were found at the scene.