Graduate goes back to high school to re-do matric

After completing her varsity qualification, a young woman made the bold decision to go back to matric after realising that she had no interest in the course she was studying.

Thembeka Cebekhulu (23), from Empangeni in northern KZN, told Weekend Witness that going back to Grade 12 was one of the hardest decisions she has ever made, but she has no regrets.

Cebekhulu said she first did matric in 2018, when she was 17 years old, and got a bachelor’s pass, no distinctions and a 27-point admission score.

Despite not being happy with her results, she started looking for any tertiary institution that would accept her.

She finally got accepted to study a public management diploma at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) in Pietermaritzburg — a course she never knew existed until she was told it was the only course available at the time for the points she had.

While I was studying the course, I realised that I had no interest in it. At varsity, I was exposed to many other academic fields and fell in love with health sciences. I tried applying and transferring to radiography and nursing, but things just never worked out,” she said.

Cebekhulu said she considered dropping out, but her loved ones encouraged her to see it through.

In 2021, her final year, Cebekhulu did a six months in-service training to complete her university qualification.

“I was miserable doing that job. The staff and work environment were great, but I wasn’t happy with the actual work. I remember I used to cry so much, I almost slipped into depression.”

After meeting all the in-service training requirements to complete her qualification, Cebekhulu finally made the bold decision to re-do her matric.

In 2020 she went back to her former high school to redo her Grade 12.

It was tough, I won’t lie. People in my community said I was crazy and I was one of the oldest kids in the class, but I was determined to see it through.

In September, Cebekhulu finally graduated from DUT while redoing her matric, something she said confused many people.

She said writing her final exams was a breeze, except for the controversial Maths Paper 2 exam that had an “unsolvable” question.

“Waiting for my matric results was the stressful part for me. When I found out that I had four distinctions I couldn’t believe it.

“When I saw my result statement, I couldn’t hold back my tears. I was happy with my decision to go back to Grade 12 and proud of myself.”

She said she got a 37/39 point admission score.

Cebekhulu is now doing a course in the health sciences faculty at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.

I have no regrets about going back to Grade 12. I am happy with where I am right now.

“I had the option of upgrading my matric results, but I preferred starting over because most people who upgrade don’t get the results they want, in fact, some get lower marks because upgrading is difficult.

I’d advise youngsters who are not happy with their results to never fear starting over. Anything is possible. People will always talk so just do you and let them talk.

Cebekhulu took to TikTok to share her journey as a way to encourage other youngsters in a similar situation. Her video now has over one million views and over 1 000 comments from people applauding her for her courage.

She said she did not anticipate that her video “would blow up that much”.

Despite having no regrets, Cebekhulu said she is currently struggling to get funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) because she had previously studied at DUT. She said she is battling to keep up with the cash payments at TUT.