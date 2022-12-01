Gun-toting car thief caught hiding in Pietermaritzburg resident’s bed

Witness Reporter

A gun-toting vehicle thief on the run from Mi7 National Group security officers sought refuge in the bed of a Pietermaritzburg resident before he was found and caught.

The suspect, who is believed to be approximately 26 years old, was left with a bullet wound to the leg after a raging gunbattle between his counterparts and Mi7 armed response teams which engulfed the quiet outskirts of Oribi Village early on Thursday morning.

According to the security company, an Adams Road resident, in Hayfields, reported that his brand-new Toyota Fortuner was stolen from the premises at around 3 am.

Mi7 armed response units were immediately dispatched to the resident’s home to investigate. It is unclear how many suspects were involved in the theft.

Minutes later, an Mi7 reaction officer patrolling the Bisley area spotted a vehicle matching the description and a high-speed chase ensued.

The driver of the stolen vehicle raced through the streets, jumping several red robots, and swerving recklessly onto the oncoming lane. The driver managed to evade Mi7 teams in Oribi Village.

However, Mi7 units were strategically set up to circle the entire area and block off all entry and exit points while homing in on the last known location of the stolen vehicle. Eventually, the vehicle was spotted down a dark side street.

With multiple Mi7 units having arrived, reaction officers approached the vehicle on foot when suspects opened fire.

According to one Mi7 reaction officer on scene, the suspects started firing from inside the vehicle and continued while attempting to flee on foot in multiple directions.

“When we first spotted the vehicle, the only source of light in the area was coming from its taillights. It was extremely dark, and we approached with caution.

“When the first shot went off, your heart naturally starts to race but we rely on our training and instincts to handle the situation. We ducked for cover and returned fire. You could see muzzle flashes coming from all directions,” he said.

A raging gunbattle ensued, and one suspect was shot in the leg. No Mi7 officers were harmed. The injured suspect, in attempts to flee, approached the premises of a nearby house and allegedly asked for help.

When the officers tracked the suspect to the house, they found him lying in bed pretending to be asleep.

He was swiftly apprehended, and Mi7 paramedics came out to treat his injuries before he was handed over into police custody.

Later in the morning, while inspecting the area, Mi7 teams recovered a firearm hidden in a manhole. The vehicle was also recovered but was found partially stripped on the inside.

The stripped vehicle. Photo: Mi7

The police are investigating the matter.

Theft of SUVs on the rise

Mi7 National Group director Colin David said the incident comes amid a spate of recent hijackings and vehicle thefts targeting high-end SUVs and bakkies in Pietermaritzburg. Last week, another Toyota Fortuner was stolen from the Bisley area. It was found stripped by Mi7 and Netstar teams in Manor.

“Over the past few weeks, we have noticed a modus operandi whereby high-end SUVs and bakkies, especially Toyotas and Fords, are being targeted in and around Pietermaritzburg.

“These are being stolen while unoccupied, from residential premises and shopping malls. Mi7 set up a task force dedicated to high-risk areas where these crimes were taking place.

“In some cases, we have managed to recover the vehicles fitted with tracking devices, but we’ve found them stripped and abandoned in a matter of hours. We urge community members to take precautions by installing tracking devices and making sure their vehicles are securely locked away at home,” said David.