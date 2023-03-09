Hijacker shot in the head in KwaZulu-Natal

Witness Reporter

A metro police officer shot a suspected hijacker in the head in an attempt to rescue a woman driver in Durban on Wednesday.

According to Metro Police, the officer was travelling behind the woman’s car when the incident unfolded.

Four male suspects approached the female victim’s vehicle in an attempted hijacking. Three shots were fired by the Metro Police officer, hitting one suspect in the head while the other three fled the scene,” said Metro Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu.

Zungu said while the victim is understandably traumatised.

He said the suspect was rushed to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, south of Durban.