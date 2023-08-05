Huge houses built on graves in Pietermaritzburg

By Lethiwe Makhanya

What used to be a graveyard has turned into a residential area, after residents-built houses and started living in them at the Azalea Cemetery in the Edendale area in Pietermaritzburg, KZN.

There are thousands of graves in the cemetery and more than 20 people have built their houses on them.

When The Witness reported on this matter previously, there were only incomplete structures on the land, which the municipality later demolished.

Now there are large, well-built houses on the same land, with people living in them. There are also more houses currently being built in the cemetery.

The homeowners drive between the graves to get home. Some of the graves have tombstones and are fenced.

Families dismayed

Residents who have their loved ones buried in the cemetery are outraged and are questioning why the municipality has not taken any action.

“I recently went to visit my father’s grave and what I saw there is not right.

Why is the municipality not doing anything because the situation is going to get worse than this because I can see that there are more people who are going to build there. What about our family members who are buried there?

He added that they will be fencing their family members’ graves to prevent them from being desecrated by people who are building there.

Graves are sacred places

Cultural activist Dr Nomagugu Ngobese expressed her dismay, stating that it is disgraceful that some people would engage in such actions.

She emphasised that graves are sacred places and must be respected at all times.

I am asking myself why has the municipality not fenced the place to avoid all these problems. What they [the homeowners] are doing is wrong and they are going to have bad luck.

“They will end up saying that they have been bewitched when things do no go well in their lives, but that will not be true. It will be punishment from the ancestors for what they did.

“You cannot build a house on top of graves and think you will continue living a normal life. Dead people deserve to be respected. No wonder a lot of unbelievable things and global warming is happening. It is because of the things that people are doing now,” she said.

When Weekend Witness visited the cemetery, there were people busy building their houses, while others were seen doing chores inside their houses.

Msunduzi investigating the matter

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the ward councillor has undertaken to investigate the issue and further engage with the members of the community.

“The municipality responded to the land invaders that were trying to build houses inside the cemetery on top of the graves.

“However, there is also an issue with those who have built outside but too close to the cemetery.

“This is now a legal matter to be dealt with through separate legal processes,” she said.

She added that they are not allowing land invasion at the cemetery, the land invasion unit has conducted a number of operations where they demolished illegal structures.

“The rapid response unit continues to monitor the area and other areas to ensure that any attempt to occupy land unlawfully is responded to,” she added.