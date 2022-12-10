It was a tough year but stokvel members made it

Lethiwe Makhanya

It was a tough year but we are happy with the results.

These are the words of members of several stokvel groups who will meet soon to separate their stokvels for the year.

Usually, the groups hold meetings from the end of November where they discuss their finances and share the stokvel money among members.

A common format for stokvels is rotational, where members of the group contribute a fixed amount, either weekly or monthly.

They meet each month to collect contributions and bank it. Towards the end of the year, they gather and each member gets back all the money they contributed.

In other cases, they buy groceries, meat and in some cases alcohol, and they distribute it among themselves.

Tough year for stokvel groups

Members of stokvel groups said it has been a tough year, especially after the July unrest that took place last year, which led to people loosing their jobs while others were forced to work shorter hours which had a negative impact on their salaries.

Nokwanda Ndlovu, who contributes to a food stokvel, said she is happy that she managed to contribute throughout the year.

The food I am going to get is going to last me for at least four months and it will make things easy in January which is known as a hard month. I am not going to lie, it was not easy because my hours were cut short at work and I still had to contribute to stokvel every month.

But I am happy with my decision and I will take it again next year.

Mandla Cele said: “Every year I play a meat stokvel and I get meat that lasts me for about three months. This year I do not think I will get much but it’s something.

Things were tough. Everything got expensive but our salaries remained the same.

It was so difficult to contribute the money I usually contribute but I am happy.

At least now I know that I will use my December salary to buy stationery and school uniforms. At the same time I will know that my family is fed.

Snethemba Mnguni said: “I was playing two stokvels, one for food and one for money.