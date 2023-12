By Clive Ndou

As government austerity measures begin to impact on service delivery, the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has revealed that it currently has more than 3 000 educator vacancies, with close to 700 schools currently without permanent principals.

Responding to written parliamentary questions posed by the DA, KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer said the 3 198 vacancies include those of teachers, principals, deputy principals and departmental heads.

Of the 3 198 vacancies, 1 215 are for department heads, 685 are for principals, 389 are for deputy principals and 909 are for teachers.

The KZN department, which has the highest number of pupils in the country, is one of the departments which has been forced to reallocate funds due to slashed budget allocations in the wake of depleting government funds.

However, DA KZN spokesperson for education, Imran Keeka, said there was no excuse for not filling the vacancies as they were funded.

These are government-funded vacancies, which have not been filled, to the detriment of KZN’s learners. Not filling these vacancies does not bode well in ensuring quality education. Larger class sizes and a lack of school leadership, such as [no] permanent principals and [depleted] senior management teams results in instability and infighting. It also leads to unhealthy and possibly corrupt filling of vacancies.

“While millions of KZN’s learners are unwittingly disadvantaged as a result of inadequate political leadership within KZN’s educational system, MEC Frazer and her department continue to blame budget cuts,” he said.

The 3 198 vacancies exist despite the fact that the department has in recent months intensified efforts to fill school vacancies.

Since the beginning of the year, the department has filled 2570 teacher vacancies and 74 departmental heads posts.

The department, which is currently implementing its academic improvement plan, is aiming for an 88% matric pass rate in the current academic year.

The ambitious 88% pass rate target comes after the province in 2022 recorded an 83% pass rate, representing a 6,2% improvement from the 2021 academic year.