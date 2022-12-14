KZN Health MEC launches health and wellness programme for health care workers

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has pleaded with healthcare workers, forensic pathology services and emergency medical services staff in the province not to neglect their psychological wellbeing.

This was at the launch of the Department’s Employee Health and Wellness programme in Dannhauser recently.

Simelane acknowledged that many staff members worked long hours, had inadequate sleep, and are often socially isolated, saying this results in work-related stress, which could manifest in dangerous emotional and physical outbursts, as well as other social disorders.

MEC makes reference to effect of Covid19 on health care workers

“The Covid-19 pandemic, followed by the looting and destruction of private property and the subsequent flooding in many parts of KZN, has all taken an even heavier toll on healthcare workers across the board,” said Simelane.

Simelane also introduced the department’s newly-appointed director for employee health and wellness, Dr Nokuthula Dlamini, who will be establishing structures across the province to ensure that psychologists and employee wellness practitioners are available to all staff.

The province currently has 34 wellness practitioners. Dr Dlamini will also have a programme to ensure that in each district we have a psychologist who is accessible.

She said the programme would be conjoined, with psychologists, employee wellness practitioners and social workers; as well as the chaplaincy, led by Bishop Mthokozisi Luvuno and his team.

“They would be trained on how to assess and refer staff accordingly,” said Simelane.

She added that the programme is going full-scale, given that it is now the December holidays and there’ll be a lot of road crashes.