KZN teenager drowns, body recovered

The body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered after he drowned in the Umvoti River near Melville, Stanger, on New Year’s Day.

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said the body was recovered by the Medi Response search and rescue division, together with KwaDukuza lifeguards and fire rescue, following reports of a drowning.

“Units responded to the area and, alongside SAPS search and rescue, Medi Response deployed K9 Odi and a drone TO assist in search efforts.”

He said the exact circumstances leading up to the drowning are not clear as yet.