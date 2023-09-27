‘Beaches are safe’ says eThekwini

By Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini Municipality has reiterated that its beaches are safe for bathing ahead of the coastal schools’ third term holiday break.

According to the municipality, the latest beach quality test results released indicate that 20 out of 23 bathing beaches are currently open.

The municipality has more than 40 beaches; however, only 23 are bathing beaches — the rest are non-bathing beaches.

“Therefore, there is absolutely no sewage crisis affecting Durban beaches and we encourage visitors to enjoy themselves in our city and visit our various tourism amenities,” said eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

Sisilana said Durban is not only known as a beach destination as it offered a wide range of breathtaking vacation locations and experiences all year long, attracting an increasing number of tourists to its innumerable wonders and adventures for them to discover.

She said most travellers’ expectations were influenced by a variety of aspects, including the affordability of the destination, rich culture and heritage, the easy accessibility of the destination and the weather.

Durban has a range of architectural buildings and services that tourists are attracted to and is known for its relevance for sports and events.

“Our beach water quality results are made public on www.durban.gov.za as and when results are updated. We conduct weekly testing. Over and above that our bathing beaches have boards which indicate the water quality of that bathing beach,” she said.

Sisilana said she could not comment on other lab results from other sources, however, she reiterated that there’s a standing invitation that the municipality had extended to institutions of higher learning and any wastewater treatment specialist or institution.

“Water quality testing is a scientific process and the municipality has nothing to hide … The reason we will not be responding to other lab results is because we don’t know the date, time and location the samples were taken, how the samples were taken, how they were transported, how they were preserved before analysis, what method of analysis was used.

It’s always best to do split samples when you want to do comparisons so that you compare apples with apples.

This follows tests by the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) last week which revealed that five beaches around Durban had critical levels of E. Coli in the water.

Weekend Witness reported that the IWWT, at the Durban University of Technology (DUT), conducted water quality tests at some of Durban’s popular beach destinations on Thursday.

Professor Faizal Bux, director of the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology at DUT, confirmed that five beaches, Addington, Bay of Plenty, Virginia, Umhlanga and Laguna had critical levels of E. Coli in the water.

Professor Bux said that the water quality was rated as ‘critical’ and the advice from the scientists at the IWWT was that these beaches should not be used for recreational purposes, until the E. Coli levels drop to acceptable standards.