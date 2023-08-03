First of its kind heart surgery saves 10-year-old KZN boy’s life

By Nosipho Gumede

Ten-year-old Siyabonga Mthethwa from Mahlabathini in uLundi, north of KZN, has been given a second chance at life.

Mthethwa, who had a ‘Primum Atrial Septal Defect’ (a hole in his heart and a problem of abnormal heart valves) underwent a first of its kind ten-hour heart operation at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban in July, and is recovering well.

According to Mthethwa’s aunt, Nokuphila Mthethwa, the boy could not play fully with his peers or participate in strenuous physical activities.

“We could also feel his heart through his ribs, to indicate that it was pumping normally. He would catch flu easily and lose weight very fast. This was until we sent him to Nkonjeni Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a problem in his heart, and then referred to Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital”.

She said the family knew that Siyabonga’s condition was serious and that there was a possibility that they could lose him, however they had no choice but to allow the procedure to take place and they prayed that it becomes successful.

“He is fine now and very jovial, and looking forward to playing with his friends. We hope he will be able to play like any normal child now,” said Nokuphila.

KwaZulu-Natal Health Head

Speaking at a media briefing, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health head Dr Sandile Tshabalala commended the team of cardiothoracic surgeons for pulling off the “miraculous” operation using technology that was used to treat COVID-19 patients who could not breathe on their own.

He added that the success of this operation challenges the department to do their best to ensure that medical experts have all the tools of their trade.