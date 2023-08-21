Ixopo cop arrested in connection with pregnant girlfriend’s murder

By Shorné Bennie

A 48-year-old police officer will appear on Monday at the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of his 36-year-old partner.

The woman was pregnant with triplets at the time.

It is alleged that her body was found dumped about a kilometre from her home in Ehlanzeni area of Ward 9 in the Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality. She was due to give birth just a day after she was found strangled.

ALSO READ | DNA evidence links suspect to brutal 2014 rape and murder

In a media statement by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said a sergeant stationed at an Ixopo police station was arrested by Ipid investigators last Friday on suspicion of the murder of his girlfriend.

This was almost a week after the woman was found dead about 1,4 km from her home on Monday morning, August 14. She was last seen with the officer on the evening of August 13.

The male may face further charges of dealing with dagga, after a stash of dagga and other exhibits were found at his home after his arrest

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza visited the woman’s family. “The family shared a voice recording in which the deceased informed her sister-in-law of her intention to meet her police officer boyfriend outside their home with plans to arrange their hospital trip for the following day.

ALSO READ | Six men arrested after farm attack in Bishopstowe

A post mortem revealed she was not carrying twins as it had been thought earlier, but was pregnant with triplets. Four innocent lives have been cruelly extinguished by the actions of an individual devoid of empathy and a tragic violation of [the woman’s] rights.

“We implore the law enforcement urgency in ensuring a comprehensive and transparent investigation,” said MEC Khoza.

KZN Saps spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the officer will appear in court today.