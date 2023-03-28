New developments against ‘Woolies looter’

Khethukuthula Xulu

New developments in the criminal matter against “Woolworths looter” Mbuso Moloi led to an adjournment of the trial to Wednesday.

Moloi appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He faces charges of theft and public violence relating to the looting of a Woolworths store in the Glenwood area in July 2021 during the acts of public violence and looting that took place in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ | Order granted to forfeit Mercedes of man accused of looting at Woolies

NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said state witnesses were present and ready to testify.

“The defence presented new developments to the court, these are developments which were not previously canvassed to the state,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday to allow the state more time to look at these new developments

Moloi’s Mercedes Benz C300 Coupe was forfeited last year by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) on the basis that it was an instrumentality of the offences, and was valued at approximately R500 000 at the time of the offence.

Since the vehicle was still under purchase agreement from a bank, it was then going to be handed over to the bank. Moloi was out on bail of R5 000 with reporting conditions