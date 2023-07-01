One person killed in early morning crash

By Akheel Sewsunker

One person was killed in an accident that also left 18 people injured on the N3 Durban bound between Cato Ridge and Hammarsdale.

The accident occurred during the early hours of the morning. According to ALS paramedics, the scene was the epitome of chaos.

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total [chaos] as two trucks and a fully laden taxi had collided, closing the entire national route,” said ALS.

They added that a number of other emergency services responded to the scene.

The accident resulted in 18 injuries and one death.

One person, a female believed to be in her forties had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on scene,” said ALS.

The 18 injured people were transported to multiple durban and Pietermaritzburg hospitals.

ALS paramedics added that the road remained closed at this stage and RTI and SAPS were still investigating the scene.