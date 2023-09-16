Samatu pleased about MOU with UKZN

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Medical workers unions say they are pleased to learn that a university has been appointed to administer board exams for South African foreign-qualified doctors who had been unemployed due to delays.

South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) told The Witness that it was pleased that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of KwaZulu-Natal was on the cards.

We have been in communication with the affected group of doctors and we have discussed the issue at length. We have spoken to the HPCSA registrar and we were assured that a MOU with the University of KwaZulu-Natal will be signed on Friday.

“UKZN will be putting their systems in place and they will be the institution to administer the exams,” said Dr Cedric Sihlangu, the general-secretary of Samatu.

This comes in response to the action of hundreds of doctors who had studied abroad.

They marched to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) offices because the regulator had failed to administer the medical board exams, which are necessary in order for these doctors to work in the country.

HPCSA said it understood the frustration and dissatisfaction among South African foreign-qualified medical doctors whose registration with the council has been delayed due to administrative challenges.

HPCSA said the training was necessary and it was received by all foreign-qualified medical practitioners and was subject to review, to measure compliance and equivalence to the prescribed minimum South African requirements.

This is to establish whether the qualifications meet the evaluation criteria and allow applicants to practise their profession in the country.

“Should the review process find that the training was neither equivalent nor satisfactory, registration with council is denied since a foreign qualification on its own does not guarantee automatic registration,” said Dr Magome Masike, HPCSA registrar.

HPCSA said the delays were caused by an expired contract. “The medical board examinations are managed on behalf of the Medical and Dental Board (MDB) by an external service provider.

Previously, this was conducted by Sefako Makgatho University (SMU), whose contract subsequently expired, following several extensions.

The HPCSA had already started a supply chain management process to seek a replacement service provider, with initial bids advertised in March 2022. Sihlangu said the delays were not justifiable.

“Without these exams, the HPCSA has been denying these doctors their rights to practise,” said Sihlangu.

We have indicated that this could never be allowed to happen again, if it did we will not hesitate to approach the court. We cannot have a board that does not put systems in place in order to fulfil its duty and frustrate everybody,” he said.

Sihlangu added that these exams were standard practice and were a necessary step in ensuring that the doctors met the standards, “which is why we say the exams should continue but the doctors must not be frustrated in the process”.

HPCSA could not confirm or deny whether UKZN will be appointed to administer the exams.

“We will send a press statement to this effect at the close of business today [yesterday] or Monday,” said the HPCSA.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) said foreign-trained doctors were as much of an asset to the nation as locally trained doctors.

Doctors are required to provide quality healthcare to patients within the country and as a regulatory body, the HPCSA is responsible for protecting the nation and guiding the practice of healthcare professionals.

“It is important that any foreign-qualified doctor is adequately assessed and registered prior to practising,” said Sama chairperson, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa.

Sama said there was an urgent need for capacity-building and streamlining of processes between the universities and the HPCSA.

He added that different countries offer unique medical school curricula, hence foreign qualified doctors must undergo HPCSA board exams.

These doctors are further required to go through internship and community service. The internship placements plan by National Department of Health (NdoH) is budgeted for in advance.

“A specific number of funded positions are allocated for interns and community service, and certain criteria are used for these placements. Often, the foreign qualified doctors are not budgeted for and there is a need for engagements with the NDoH to find solutions to this problem,” said Mzukwa

“The NDoH and HPCSA have developed a strategic short-term solution with long-term planning. They should have a system of records that indicate the number of South African citizens who are studying medicine and in which country,” said Mzukwa.

“And it needs to be established whether or not those medical schools are reputable and recognised worldwide,” said Mzukwa.