Top cop dodges assassination attempt

By Clive Ndou

A former KwaZulu-Natal police officer on Monday appeared in the Dundee Magistrate’s Court after being arrested in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate high-ranking police officer, Major-General Francis Slambert.

Roshanlal Banawo, a former police captain, was arrested in Dundee on Sunday following an intense police investigation into threats against Slambert, who is the former Mountain Rise Police Station commander.

Slambert, who during her time in Pietermaritzburg went by the surname Bantham, is currently the SAPS’ uMzinyathi District commissioner.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, it was suspected that after leaving the SAPS, Banawo allegedly turned to crime within the uMzinyathi District.

“The fearless Major-General Slambert, who took the reins in the Umzinyathi District a year ago, survived at least two assassination attempts on her life between May and August 2023.”

As a new broom which was sweeping [crime] clean, Major-General Slambert’s operations seemed to have destabilised the suspect’s clandestine operations.

“The man [Banawo] allegedly sourced the services of two hitmen to end her life,” he said.

Upon uncovering the plot to murder Slambert, Netshiunda said, an intensive investigation was then launched.

“The matter was reported to the police and the provincial organised crime unit was tasked with the investigations.”

With the police able to present a strong case to the court, the suspect’s warrant of arrest was granted by the Newcastle regional court, leading to the suspect’s arrest at his home in Dundee.

“During the arrest, police also seized the suspect’s licenced .270 hunting rifle for further investigations. He was also found in possession of police and court date stamps,” he said.

The fact that Banawo was arrested during the course of the 16 Days Against Gender-Based Violence campaign demonstrated the police’s commitment to protecting women, Netshiunda said.

“His arrest coincides with the country’s commemoration of 16 Days of no Violence against Women and Children. Police in KwaZulu-Natal prioritise the fight against gender-based violence and femicide and anyone who perpetrates violence against women and children, including women in the employ of the South African Police Service, shall be met with the maximum wrath of the law,” he said.

Slambert, who also leads the SAPS KZN Women’s Network, is one of the province’s most prominent cops.

In 2021, Slambert grabbed news headlines when in full view of television cameras, she arrested former Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) national spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, outside the Estcourt Prison.

A staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, Niehaus had gone to the Estcourt Prison to lend support to Zuma, who was incarcerated at the correctional services facility after being convicted for defying a Constitutional Court order for him to appear before the Zondo Commission, which at the time was investigating state capture and corruption.

Slambert arrested Niehaus for the violation of Covid-19 regulations after the former MKMVA national spokesperson had allegedly addressed a group of Zuma supporters outside the prison.

However, the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court later dismissed the charges against Niehaus.

Banawa has been remanded in custody pending his bail application on December 4.