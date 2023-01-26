Worrying spike in KZN gun violence

Khethukuthula Xulu

Gun violence in KwaZulu-Natal is out of control and a serious problem.

This is according to violence monitor and analyst Mary de Haas, following a series of fatal drive-by shootings and a rise in gun violence around Durban, which de Haas said was cause for deep concern.

This week alone, a man in his 40s was found seated in a luxury motor vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds in Umbilo on Monday and, on Tuesday night, another man in his 30s was killed in a drive-by shooting in Cato Manor, Durban.

ALSO READ | Suspected hitman gunned down in shootout

The abovementioned incidents are just a few of countless incidents reported from November 2022, which continue to occur almost daily.

Reports from local paramedics who attend the scenes reveal that, in most cases, the victims are men, who are often shot while driving a luxury vehicle.

According to de Haas, there are many contributing factors to these recent crimes, including the lack of control on gun and ammunition sales and the lack of investigation when firearms go missing from SAPS.

The police are responsible for their service firearms. They should be well looked after and we need to know whether proper discipline takes place when they go missing.

She said another huge contributor to the gun violence in the province was security companies, registered or not.

We have a lot of security companies, many which are operating without licences, and some who are in possession of firearms when they shouldn’t be.

ALSO READ | Man killed in drive-by shooting in Durban

She also added that registering a company as a security company makes it easier to procure firearms, which may land in the hands of unqualified officers.

She also alluded to the fact that there may be many under-qualified security companies who work for municipalities, some of which are hired through connections with municipal employees.

“There is a case I’m working on of a local municipality, that I can’t mention, that hired a local security company that is using guns with expired permits or with no permits at all.”

She said there were many cases like this mainly because it was not difficult to get access to a firearm these days.

Regarding drive-by shootings, De Haas said the vital question to ask was, “What type of guns were being used?

I can imagine it was highly unlikely that someone would stop and aim in a drive-by, which leads me to believe that they are more likely to be using automatic or semi-automatic rifles.

Durban councillor

Durban councillor, Sakhile Mngadi, said he was worried about the escalating gun violence.

“Every other day I am approached by community members who have been victims of robberies or hijackings involving a firearm.”

Mngadi said more regulations on gun sales are needed, adding that the city needs to be tougher on law enforcement.

IFP spokesperson in eThekwini, Mdu Nkosi, said violence in the city was caused by two things: complacent police officers and drug-related crimes.

ALSO READ | Four killed in KZN South Coast drive-by shooting

“We need to report drug dealers and people we know who are perpetrators of violence.”