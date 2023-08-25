Budget for learner transport programme adjusted

By Londiwe Xulu

The budget for the learner transport programme which was cut has been adjusted.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Mbali Frazer said the Learner Transport Programme budget was cut to the tune of R193 441 000, which meant that the programme was not going to be able to continue beyond August 2023.

Frazer said following numerous meetings and persuasions between both the MECs for Education, Finance and the KZN Provincial Treasury, including both HoDs, an amount of R263 837 873 will be added to the Department of Education’s budget to ensure that the Learner Transport Programme continues for the 2023/2024 Financial Year.

“As the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, we are extremely relieved and happy that our learners who currently benefit from the Learner Transport Programme are not going to be affected, as it would have been the case had we not engaged with KZN Provincial Treasury to alleviate the plight of the Learner Transport Programme,” said Frazer.

She said the issue of the learner transport budget cuts gave her and the HOD sleepless nights.

“This is because we knew that it had dire and unenviable consequences, not only to our learners, but to our spirited drive and commitment to provide quality and accessible education to our people,” said Frazer.

KZN has 74 000 pupils from over 400 schools who are currently being transported to school through the dedicated learner transport programme on a daily basis at no cost to their parents and guardians.

Frazer said that despite the current fiscal situation in the country, the department is going to continue to engage with all stakeholders to ensure that all deserving learners benefit from the programme.