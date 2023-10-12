Level 4 storm warning issued for most parts of KZN

By Akheel Sewsunker

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued a level 4 thunderstorm warning for most parts of KZN on Thursday.

According to Saws, the level 4 warning will impact most of the province.

“Heavy downpours, strong winds and excessive lightning are expected over most parts of KZN today, except in the north. Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over KZN tomorrow with a possibility of them becoming severe in some places over KZN resulting in significant impacts.

“These storms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours, strong winds and excessive lightning,” said the statement.

Saws added that these storms could have a significant impact on infrastructure.

“Flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas is possible which may lead to the closure of some bridges and roads, displacement of some communities in low lying areas and near the river banks is possible.

“Danger to life due to fast flowing streams is possible. Damage to settlements or structure due to strong winds, falling trees blocking major roads and fire incidents due to lightning,” said Saws.

Citizens are advised to be cautious during the storms.

“Avoid travelling on low-lying roads and low bridges, as they are susceptible to flooding. Avoid swimming and crossing on swollen rivers. Take caution when travelling or avoid travelling as roads may be flooded and potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes.

“In rural areas, people living along the river banks must take caution and evacuate to higher ground if the need arises as the river banks may flood. If in a rural area move livestock to higher lying ground,” Saws added.