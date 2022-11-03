Man gunned down outside his home in KZN

Witness Reporter

A man believed to be in his late 40’s was shot dead outside his home in Umkomaas, KZN South Coast, on Thursday morning.

According to Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, it is alleged that an unknown number of gunmen in a car stopped outside the man’s gate.

“When the man went out to investigate, the gunmen opened fire, using high calibre weapons. When we arrived, we found the man lying face down in a pool of blood in the garden,” said Herbst.

He added that the man was declared dead on the scene.

“Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the Umkhomaas SAPS who were on scene,” Herbst said.