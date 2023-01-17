Man killed in drive-by shooting in Umbilo, Durban

Khethukuthula Xulu

A man in his 40s was killed in a drive-by shooting in Umbilo, Durban on Monday.

Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare 911, responded to the scene of a shooting incident in Fennis Close at around 5 pm.

“On arrival on scene, a male approximately forty years of age was found seated in a luxury motor vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds,” said Emer-G-Med’s Kyle van Reenen.

He said he was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

“The motive for the shooting and the events preceeding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation,” said Van Reenen.