Man killed in Umhlanga drive-by shooting

By Witness Reporter

A man was killed and another person was injured in a drive-by shooting on Lighthouse Road near Oceans Mall in Umhlanga Rocks on Monday night.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were contacted by a witness just after 8.30 pm.

Balram said the frantic caller said the driver of a silver BMW was shot by occupants of a second silver BMW. He said the critically injured driver then drove into a light pole.

When medics arrived, Balram said the driver of the vehicle was confirmed to be dead by other medics also at the scene.

He said the passenger was being treated for gunshot wounds to his neck and leg by the medics.

“Several high-calibre spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.

“The motive for the shooting has not been established at this stage,” said Balram

KZN spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police are investigating the matter.

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder following an incident in which a 38-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded and another man sustained gunshot wounds in a reported drive-by shooting on Lighthouse Road in Umhlanga Rocks on Monday, 28 August 2023,” he said.

Netshiunda said the two men were shot by people in another vehicle.

“Reports indicate that the motorist and his passenger were driving when another vehicle approached and the occupants fired several shots at them. The driver was certified dead at the scene whilst the passenger was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds,” he said.