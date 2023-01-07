Man nabbed with illegal explosives in Vryheid, KZN

Witness Reporter

Police in Vryheid have arrested a 26-year-old man who was found in possession of illegal explosives on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the Zone 3 Task Team members followed up on intelligence tip-off about a suspect who was hitch-hiking from Sikame area to Vryheid.

“An operational plan was swiftly put together and the suspect was intercepted on R69 route.

“Upon searching him, he was found in possession of four grey tube detonators, one shot exploder, two detonator cables and a battery.”

Netshiunda said preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the explosives were to be sold to suspects who were plotting to bomb ATMs in the Vryheid area.

He said investigations are ongoing with the police following several leads. The arrested suspect will appear in court soon.