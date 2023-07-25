Man recovering in hospital after being shot during robbery

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A Pietermaritzburg man is in hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was shot on Thursday night in the Ezibovini area after he followed suspects who had robbed his family.

According to the Grade 11 pupil, who asked not to be named, seven unknown men stormed into his home in the Ezibovini area outside Pietermaritzburg and demanded money on Thursday night.

When the suspects robbed his home, they fired shots at the ground and his 48-year-old mother sustained injuries to both her feet.

He added that the suspects then went into the main house where his mother and brother were.

Both of us are in hospital. This incident has left me traumatised. It is even hard to sleep at night, I keep having flashbacks. We are grateful that no lives were lost.

He added that when the suspects came out of the house with his brother, he decided to follow them.

“While they were at the gate, I took the car and followed them. They fired shots at the car I was travelling in and I stopped.

“My brother managed to escape and ran back home. When one of the suspects came towards me, I then shifted the car into the bush and he turned and ran away,” he added.

He was shot in the left side of his chest.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a house robbery and two counts of attempted murder are being investigated.

