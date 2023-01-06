Man shot in drive-by shooting outside popular Durban bakery

Khethukuthula Xulu

A man was rushed to hospital on Thursday night after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a popular bakery in Durban.

It is alleged that an unknown number of suspects, who arrived in a silver Toyota Etios, opened fire at a white Mercedes Benz parked outside the Bread Mill on Problem Mkhize Road, shooting it 14 times before fleeing the scene.

Emer-G-Med paramedics said they were alerted of the drive-by shooting and while making their way to the scene they were informed that the victim had already been rushed to hospital.

“On the way to the scene we were informed by members of local security as well as the South African Police Services, who were first on the scene, to cancel the trip as the victim had been rushed to hospital by members of the public.

“The scene is being investigated by the South African Police Services.”

A similar incident occurred in December, also in Durban, where two men were killed in a drive-by shooting.

KZN police reported that two men, one of whom was a tow truck driver, were standing outside their vehicles when two suspects approached them and opened fire on them using a high calibre rifle.