Massive gas explosion in Rosetta, KZN

By Londiwe Xulu

A gas leak at a gas shop in the Rosetta area, near Mooi River, caused a massive explosion on Friday morning.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of any deaths or injuries as yet.

When The Witness arrived, a large number of emergency services, including uMgungundlovu Firefighters, were already at the scene putting out the fire.

A firefighter who spoke to The Witness said they received a call at 9.30 am.

“When we arrived the fire was still burning. There were reports that someone was trapped inside but we haven’t found anyone and that’s been confirmed to be untrue,” the firefighter said.

The owner of the shop said one of his employees was looking for a leaking gas.

Firefighters extinguishing the gas fire on Friday morning. Photo: Londiwe Xulu

He said they suspect the gas cylinder fell and caused an explosion, but the employee fortunately managed to run away without any injuries.