Mkhize appointed to senior ANC position

Clive Ndou

Former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, has been appointed as head of the ANC’s social transformation sub-committee during the deployment of senior members of the party to key positions.

Mkhize is one of several senior members of the ANC hailing from KwaZulu-Natal who have been deployed to senior positions in the party.

The appointment of Mkhize and other senior ANC members from KZN was announced by the party’s secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, during the party’s media briefing on the outcomes of its recent special national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Mkhize, who was also a former KwaZulu-Natal premier, hails from Pietermaritzburg’s Willowfontein township.

The social transformation sub-committee position

Among other things, the social transformation sub-committee oversees the country’s intervention on matters ranging from health, education and gender.

The position was previously held by Tourism minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, who has since fallen out of favour with Ramaphosa supporters in the ANC.

Other appointments

Former ANC KZN provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, was appointed as national manager for ANC elections while former KZN agriculture MEC, Cyril Xaba was appointed as chairperson of the party’s legal and constitutional affairs sub-committee.

KZN Treasury MEC, Peggy Nkonyeni, was appointed as the party’s new chairperson of the education, health, science and technology subcommittee.

The announcement of the ANC subcommittee chairpersons was viewed as a signal that President Cyril Ramaphosa was about to reshuffle his Cabinet.

Fikile Mbalula confirmed that Ramaphosa would soon reshuffle the Cabinet.