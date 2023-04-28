Moms and married women can now enter Miss SA pageant

By Nompilo Kunene

The search for the dynamic woman who will follow in the footsteps of the current Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, has begun.

Entries for Miss South Africa 2023 opened on Friday, April 28, at 11.30 am, and will close on Friday, May 5, 2023.

The Miss South Africa Organisation announced on Friday that married women and those with children will be allowed to take part in the iconic contest for the first time and the age limit has also been modified. Entrants must be at least 20 years old but under the age of 30 as of August 13, 2023.

“There are no restrictions in terms of the applicant’s marital status or parental status.

“There is no restriction in terms of tattoos or piercings that the applicant may have,” reads the organisation’s eligibility requirements.

There are also no height or weight specifications or requirements.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation said, “This year we have pushed more boundaries than ever before, and we are delighted to welcome all women who are ready to step onto our leadership platform and be the next ambassador for South Africa.

“We, as women, are so many things; we can be business owners, leaders, innovators, influencers, mothers, daughters, philanthropists, role models, ambassadors and queens all at the same time,” she said in a statement.

Those wishing to enter should watch the dedicated “How To” videos that will be released across the Miss South Africa Organisation’s official channels (websites and social media) as well as find further details under Miss SA 2023 on the official website www.misssa.co.za