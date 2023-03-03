Msunduzi traffic cop granted bail in bribery case

Lethiwe Makhanya

A Msunduzi Municipality traffic officer was granted bail of R2 000 for trying to solicit a bribe from a motorist.

Mithesh Jethoo (42) from Richmond made his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where he is facing a corruption charge.

It is alleged that on February 25 he tried to unlawfully obtain R1 000 from a motorist who went through a red robot. He was arrested on February 28. The state said they were not opposed to Jethoo being released on bail.

The bail conditions are that he must not go to Taylors Halt or communicate with the state witnesses. His matter was postponed to April 18 for further investigation and for the state to obtain two witness statements, cell phone records and forensic evidence.

In his affidavit that he submitted to the court, he said he is currently employed by Msunduzi Municipality as a traffic officer and he is a breadwinner at home. He said he will plead not guilty to the charge.