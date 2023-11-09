Msunduzi will defend R27 million decision to sponsor Royal AM

By Witness Reporter

Msunduzi is set to defend the decision to sponsor the PSL team Royal AM.

This follows the DA’s decision to take the municipality to court in an attempt to overturn the city council’s decision over the three-year R27 million sponsorship deal.

The decision has been extensively covered by The Witness, with the club declining to comment on the deal.

In a confidential recent council agenda item, the council requested that the city pay for the services of an independent legal team to defend the court application lodged by the DA.

In a short response to The Witness media query about the city’s capacity in terms of legal muscle after the recent death of its senior legal adviser, Kassendren “Kass” Thaver, municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, said, “We are entitled to defend council decisions and that is not irregular/wasteful or fruitless expenditure. The matter is led by our internal legal services of course and the external legal representative is appointed from our panel of legal services.”

Responding to DA parliamentary questions on the Royal AM sponsorship this week, KZN Cogta MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, admitted that the timing of the Msunduzi council decision to sponsor the club may have been unreasonable due to legislative processes that the municipality had not fulfilled.

Asked if the sponsorship was in conflict with the terms of the agreement regarding the city’s status (being under administration), Moloi said the ministerial representative had not yet allowed the municipality to incur any expenditure on the sponsorship of a soccer club until necessary processes are followed.

While the municipality is still under intervention in terms of Section 139(1)(b) of the constitution, its council still retains its legislative authority which, among others, includes the approval of the integrated development plan and the budget …

“Although the ministerial representative is still processing the matter in line with his terms of reference, the department reasonably believes that the timing of the council decision on the sponsorship may have been unreasonable, not because the municipality is under administration, but mainly due to legislative processes that the municipality has not yet fulfilled,” said the MEC.

She said the ministerial representative was yet to ratify the council decision on the sponsorship and has raised specific concerns which, if not addressed, would prevent the council resolution on the sponsorship from being implemented in its totality.

Msunduzi speaker, Eunice Majola, said she has not seen the questions or the MEC’s responses.