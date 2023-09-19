Newborn baby boy dumped in a box

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A newborn baby has been rescued after he was found wrapped with a blanket in a box, which was dumped in a ravine, on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that the baby boy was found by a toddler at Mbutshane location, Sweetwaters, in Pietermaritzburg, who then alerted the older family members.

According to the local Induna, Mfiselwa Makhaye, it seems as if the suspect gave birth at the scene and then dumped the baby.

“The umbilical cord was still attached to the baby and placenta left on the side. Fortunately, my daughter is a nurse and performed all the necessary first aid for the baby before it was taken to the hospital.

“It breaks my heart that a lot of people want to have children but have certain conditions that prohibits them, but we still have people who have the audacity to dump innocent children,” said Makhaye.

Msunduzi Municipality Ward 40 councillor Jabu Ngubo said she was shocked by the incident.

It seems as if we are not doing enough in terms of educating our communities in terms of preventing pregnancy.

If it happens that you are already pregnant, there are numerous options that you can choose instead of putting a child’s life at risk

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said government has provided a number of alternatives to protect children.

“Dumping a child is a criminal offence, and those involved in such crimes need to be prosecuted. As the department, we have been leading several campaigns encouraging new mothers to make use of all available avenue to protect the life of the children.”

He asked that anyone who knows who the mother is to contact the police.