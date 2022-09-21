No end in sight for Eskom power crisis

Clive Ndou

The current Eskom electricity crisis which has plunged the country into darkness is set to worsen as the power utility struggles to come up with solutions.

While the load shedding over the weekend reached 6 000 Megawatts — a substantial power reduction last reached in June — unbeknownst to ordinary citizens the situation nearly spiraled out of control on Monday evening.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Tuesday revealed that the power utility on Monday evening shed 6 770MW, nearly forcing Eskom to implement the dreaded stage 7 load shedding.

The energy crisis, which weakened the rand and saw shares trading on the JSE losing substantial value, forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut his overseas trip short.

Writing in his regular newsletter published on Tuesday, Ramaphosa — who in the last two days has been holding meetings with cabinet ministers and members of the national energy crisis committee — expressed concerns that the ongoing power crisis would deter investors. “Solving the electricity crisis is necessary if we are to realise the potential of our economy,” he said.

ALSO READ | Load shedding escalates to stage 6 on Sunday

While Ramaphosa assured the nation that government and Eskom were working around the clock to find solutions to the crisis, experts were not convinced that either the government or Eskom have the capacity to address the challenges. Economist and energy expert, David Lipschitz, who estimated that the economy was losing R10 billion a day as a result of the electricity shortages, said Eskom alone would not be able to address the crisis.

“What has become clear is that Eskom’s programme to create additional capacity is being mismanaged. We are not making the right project management decisions,” he said. The short-term solution, Lipschitz said, was to allow businesses to develop their own power stations. “This will allow Eskom to focus just on fixing the problems it’s currently facing,” he said.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, DA leader, John Steenhuisen, called on the government to urgently bring in independent energy experts, whom he said should drive the programme to fix Eskom’s failing power infrastructure. Steenhuisen, who said the energy crisis should be declared a national disaster, called on Ramaphosa, his cabinet ministers and Eskom management to rather play a supportive role than lead the process to fix the power utility.

He now needs to face the sober reality that neither he nor his ministers are capable of solving this predicament. They have completely lost control and our country is spiraling into disaster. And when you are clearly out of your depth, no one will blame you for calling in expert help. In fact, they will applaud it and that is the only way out of this crisis

Eskom began implementing load shedding over the weekend after several of its coal-fired generating units tripped. While planned outages are currently at 5 411MW, which requires Eskom to implement stage 5 load shedding, there is still no indication of when the load shedding will end. The power utility said it was in the process of bringing on board independent power producers “who could possibly get 1 000MW flowing to the grid urgently”.