Official at KZN premier’s office charged for submitting fraudulent qualifications

Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation arrested a 40-year-old man on Monday for two counts of fraud which happened at the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal.

Hawks’ spokesperson in KZN, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said it is alleged that the suspect applied for a project manager’s post in 2010 and submitted fraudulent qualifications. He was employed and in 2019, he applied for a deputy director’s post and he was appointed to that post.

“The Department of Public Administration conducted qualification verification and the suspect failed to submit the original documents as requested.

It was discovered that his qualifications were fraudulent and disciplinary steps were instituted against him.

“The Office of the Premier was defrauded of R 3 720 422 and a case of fraud was reported at the Pietermaritzburg Police Station.

“The case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for further investigation hence he was charged [on Monday].

Mhlongo said the man is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on March 16.