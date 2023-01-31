People turn to private safe deposit vaults due to load shedding

Witness Reporter

More people have turned to private safe deposit vaults to protect their valuables due to load shedding.

IBV International Vaults said they’ve seen a 40% increase in queries for safe deposit boxes since the beginning of last year.

IBV Chief Executive Officer, Ashok Sewnarain, said load shedding raised safety concerns and has significantly increased the vulnerability of people’s homes.

ALSO READ | Permanent load shedding for the next two years

He added it has weakened security measures such as electric fences, electric gates and alarm systems, and created more opportunities for criminals to take advantage.

So, with housebreakings and home robberies on the rise, we’ve seen that an increasing number of households turning to private vaults and safe deposit boxes for peace of mind in order to store their valuables and important documents. READ MORE Hefty sentences for KZN Blind and Deaf Society fraudsters – Sewnarain

According to Statistics South Africa’s Victims of Crime Release, about 983 000 households experienced a housebreaking or burglary in the 2021/2022 period – an overwhelming average of 2 693 households every day.

Another 155 000 experienced a home robbery, which involved contact with criminals over the same period, an average of 424 households every day.

Security specialists have also warned that crime such as robberies and housebreakings have only increased over the past few months as load shedding has intensified with the number of incidents rising during peak periods.