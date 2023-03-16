PICS | Four Mambas in one day

Witness Reporter

Snake rescuer Nick Evans had a Mamba-full day on Wednesday, after successfully catching four Mambas in one day.

According to Evans, he caught three in the Westville area and one in Malvern.

“I received a call from a homeowner in Westville, to tell me that a team working on a roof of her outbuilding had found a snake in there,” said Evans.

He said he gets many calls like this and sometimes it’s a wire and not a snake.

He added that most of the time it’s either a non-venomous Brown House Snake or Spotted Bush Snake, both of which either vanish before one arrives, or gets into places you can’t reach.

To catch a small snake in a ceiling is near impossible.

He said the homeowner described the snake as big, saying it had the thickness of a pick axe handle, but most of the time, the description of a big snake doesn’t actually match the snake in question.

“On my way to investigate, I got a call from Westville North, for a Black Mamba inside a home, so I opted to go to that first.

It was in a Wendy house, under the kitchen cupboard. I had to lift a few planks up to get at it. Bit of a feisty one, around 2.2m to 2.3m in length, although a bit on the skinny side.

Dawncliffe

He eventually got to the Dawncliffe home, climbed on top of the roof, to find that the snake was in plain sight.

He said it was curled up under the geyser and he could see a tiny section of the body, but enough to know it was a Black Mamba.

I thought finding it would be the hard part, but it wasn’t, catching it was.

He said the Mamba was around 2.1m to 2.2m, more well fed than the first mamba of the day.

He added that if there were rats in the roof, they’re not there anymore, because mambas are a rats worst nightmare.

The third catch

According to Evans, the third catch was a quick and uneventful catch.

He said the mamba was seen in a garage and when it saw the people, it panicked and ducked behind some tyres.

Evans said it was a 2m mamba.

Meanwhile, he said the Malvern one was a bit tricky.

It was a home I’ve been to in the past. The first mamba I got there had been killed. Now, they know they can call for help, it’s the safer option, and I’m so grateful for that. The homeowner had seen it in the garage, but to make my life difficult, it moved up into the ceiling.

“I had to climb from one end of the roof to the other to get where it had gone into. They know how to make life inconvenient,” said Evans.

Evans added that mambas are excellent climbers and they like ceilings because they are warm, sheltered, and there usually is a rat or two in there.

“I climbed across, sweating in the sauna-like roof and as I neared the end by the wall, I spotted the mamba, curled up.

I’m not sure if it was my JETBeam South Africa headlamp blinding it or if it was just confused, but it didn’t move. It just watched me approach, and finally, grab it. Probably the easiest roof capture I’ve had.

He added that the young snake was about 1.5m.