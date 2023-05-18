PICS | Passengers jump out of burning taxi in Waterloo, KZN

By Nompilo Kunene

At least eight people jumped out of a moving taxi that caught fire while travelling on Pricklepear Road in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Thursday morning.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received multiple calls from the public just before 6.30 am reporting the vehicle on fire.

On arrival, Balram said reaction officers found the minibus taxi engulfed in flames.

A passenger informed reaction officers that they noticed smoke entering the vehicle before it burst into flames.

“They forced the sliding door open and disembarked from the vehicle while it was in motion.

“The driver informed Rusa members that a leaking fuel pipe was suspected to be the cause of the fire. The blaze was extinguished on arrival of the eThekwini Fire Department.”

Balram said a woman, who was also a passenger, suffered a soft tissue injury during the incident but declined medical intervention.