PICS | Python rescued after being hacked with a panga released back into the wild 

By Nompilo Kunene

An endangered male Southern African Python, which was saved by an Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife official from being hacked to death, has been released back into the wild.

The python was confiscated by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s Phumla Zulu after it had been attacked with a panga in Zululand, northern KZN, in November last year.

After its narrow death escape, the snake, weighing in at 5,3kg and just over 2m in length, was taken to Empangeni Veterinary Hospital, where it was stabilised by Dr Geoff Fourie before it was transferred to the FreeMe Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Howick for extended care and rehabilitation.

Now fully recovered, FreeMe said it was decided to release the snake at Thula Thula-Exclusive Private Game Reserve in Zululand, near to where it had come from.

1/5 One of two injuries sustained from panga blows. Photo: FreeMe Wildlife 2/5 Thula Thula Private Game Reserve employee holds the transport crate with the snake during the drive to the release site on the reserve. Photo: FreeMe Wildlife 3/5 The python being released back into the wild. Photo: FreeMe Wildlife 4/5 The python being released back into the wild. Photo: FreeMe Wildlife 5/5 The python being released back into the wild. Photo: FreeMe Wildlife

The Southern African pythons are protected in southern Africa and are listed as vulnerable in the latest South African Red Data Book. The snakes may not be captured or killed.