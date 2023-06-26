Baby found in bin in CBD, Pietermaritzburg

By Nosipho Gumede

A newborn baby boy was found dumped in a rubbish bin on Jabu Ndlovu Street in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning.

According to Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson, the baby was found dumped in the early hours of the morning.

“The baby was found to be in a critical condition and required urgent medical attention,” said Robertson.

Robertson said the baby was suffering from hyperthermia, which might be due to the fact that he was dumped in the early hours of the morning.

He added that local authorities were on scene.

The police are yet to comment.